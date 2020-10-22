Obaseki deploys riot police to enforce curfew

Edo residents seize police chopper

Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday ordered the deployment of anti-riot policemen to ensure full compliance of the 24 hours curfew, which he imposed on Edo State.

The officers took positions at strategic locations in Benin and other trouble spots across the state. At press time, calm had returned to Benin and its environs while major roads and streets were deserted by hoodlums and End SARS protesters.

However, burnt tyres and woods from bonfires and blockades of the past few days of endless protests littered the state capital.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement yesterday in Benin, reiterated that the 24-hour curfew imposed on Monday, October 19, 2020, to calm all civil disturbances following the hijack of #ENDSARS protests, was still active as at 21 October, 2020.

In another twist yesterday, hundreds of angry youths and residents of Benin impounded a chopper, believed to have missed its navigational route. The chopper, owned by the Police Force, had landed at an open space at Oluku community near the University of Benin campus on the outskirts of Benin.

Residents of the community were seen surrounding the helicopter in a video which has gone viral and posted by an anonymous social media user. One of the residents, who spoke in Pidgin English in the video, claimed that the chopper was on a surveillance mission to the community. He said: “Live and direct from Oluku.

Helicopter missed road. Na him land for Oluku, men don seize am. As he be like this, na na seizing things. Na seizing things na him dey happen so. Wetin make am land, na him go make us seize am o?

Wetin police come find for Oluku? Ok, una come observe area? Live and direct o.”

