Obaseki, deputy sworn in for 2nd term amid tight security

Benin City, the Edo State capital, was agog yesterday as Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu were sworn in for second term in office to pilot the affairs of the Heart Beat State amid tight security. The oath taking was attended by eminent Nigerians, including chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), captains of industry, religious and traditional leaders, market women, members of the civil society organisations (CSOs).

This was as Obaseki said that his re-election represents a new hope, adding that he sees myself as “a vessel in the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria, and which places enormous responsibility on him and the new administration the opportunity to redefine the state.” The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esther Edigin on Governor Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, amid tight security and in compliance to COVID-19 protocols at the ceremony held at the Long Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Among the dignitaries were the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President, Mr. Iyamo Edobor, who represented Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; his counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal; Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; Vice Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih; former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami; Kenneth Imasuagbon; Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Ogiadome.

Governor Obaseki, in his address, however, noted that the state and its citizens had passed through enormous challenges, but now they need a unity template towards moving the state forwards and development among the people. He stated: “The unfortunate crisis we have had to endure as a people over the decades has led to deep divisions, which has resulted in inequality, injustice, underdevelopment, poverty, insecurity and unequal distribution of opportunities.”

The governor, who pointed out that democracy and participatory government are facing crisis of confidence locally and globally, said this informed the “need to reassess our choices in the light of the unfolding intrigues, paradoxes and conflicts that have come to characterise our political reality as a people in the free world.

