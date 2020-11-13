News

Obaseki, deputy sworn in for 2nd term amid tight security

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA Comment(0)

Benin City, the Edo State capital, was agog yesterday as Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu were sworn in for second term in office to pilot the affairs of the Heart Beat State amid tight security. The oath taking was attended by eminent Nigerians, including chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), captains of industry, religious and traditional leaders, market women, members of the civil society organisations (CSOs).

This was as Obaseki said that his re-election represents a new hope, adding that he sees myself as “a vessel in the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria, and which places enormous responsibility on him and the new administration the opportunity to redefine the state.” The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esther Edigin on Governor Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, amid tight security and in compliance to COVID-19 protocols at the ceremony held at the Long Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Among the dignitaries were the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President, Mr. Iyamo Edobor, who represented Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; his counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal; Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; Vice Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih; former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami; Kenneth Imasuagbon; Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Ogiadome.

Governor Obaseki, in his address, however, noted that the state and its citizens had passed through enormous challenges, but now they need a unity template towards moving the state forwards and development among the people. He stated: “The unfortunate crisis we have had to endure as a people over the decades has led to deep divisions, which has resulted in inequality, injustice, underdevelopment, poverty, insecurity and unequal distribution of opportunities.”

The governor, who pointed out that democracy and participatory government are facing crisis of confidence locally and globally, said this informed the “need to reassess our choices in the light of the unfolding intrigues, paradoxes and conflicts that have come to characterise our political reality as a people in the free world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N200bn scam: Senate orders NTA-Startimes Mgt team to vacate

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Senate, yesterday, ordered the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Startimes joint venture to step aside for a forensic audit of the accounts of the venture.   The apex legislative Chamber took the decision after three failed attempts to convince the Senate’s Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning of the […]
News

US election: Hundreds of George W Bush officials endorse Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hundreds of officials who worked for former Republican United States President George W Bush endorsed Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday, the latest Republican-led group coming out to oppose the re-election of Donald Trump. The officials, including Cabinet secretaries and other senior people in the Bush administration, have formed a political action committee called […]
News

Edo election: Placing Asiwaju’s video in context

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The 2020 Edo State Governorship election has come and gone but some of its talking points still reverberate.         For several reasons, the Edo election has been viewed by many as a proxy battle at this particular moment in time between political forces and figures that will contend against each other during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: