Obaseki Dissolves Executive Council, Relieves SAs, SSAs of Appointments

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has dissolved the State Executive Council, relieving Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants of their appointments.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media Project to the Governor, Mr Crouse Osagie and made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State said the State Executive Council was dissolved after the Wednesday Weekly Executive Council Meeting.

Obaseki however, expressed appreciation to members of the council for their service to the government and people of the state and said the dissolution of the council takes immediate effect.