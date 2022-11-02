News

Obaseki: Dredging River Niger’ll solve perennial flooding

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged the Federal Government to dredge the River Niger as part of measures to prevent the flooding of areas on the banks of the river. The governor made the call during the presentation of palliative items by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Benin City, Edo State. Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said responses to checkmate the consequences of flooding in the country may not be enough if adequate measures are not in place to ensure lasting solutions to the problem. He said: “On the issue of flooding, beyond government or individuals coming to the rescue by way of providing shelter, food and other relief items, I think we should look for a permanent solution to put an end to this unfortunate incident. “The solution, from my research, is to dredge the Niger River. Until we do that, we would have to continually do things like these.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari, Okowa, Kalu salute Jonathan at 63 for a life of service

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 63 years today, saying his life of service has brought honour and goodwill to the country. President Buhari, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, by the Special Adviser, Media and […]
News

Ward congress: Ogun senators petition appeal panel

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Two sitting Ogun State senators have petitioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress Appeal Committee over the conduct of the recent ward congresses of the party in the state. Lekan Mustapha from Ogun East and Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West) sent their petitions to the fiveman appeal panel sitting Abeokuta. Chairman of the Appeal committee, […]
News

Rabies: US bans importation of dogs from Nigeria, 112 countries

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The United States of America has tightened surveillance on the country’s livestock sector, banning importation of dogs from Nigeria and 112 other countries. It was disclosed that the sanction was due to Nigeria’s ineffective and faulty dogs’ vaccination system against the prevention of rabies. This disclosure was made in Abuja on Tuesday by the President, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica