Obaseki: Dredging River Niger’ll solve perennial flooding

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged the Federal Government to dredge the River Niger as part of measures to prevent the flooding of areas on the banks of the river. The governor made the call during the presentation of palliative items by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Benin City, Edo State. Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said responses to checkmate the consequences of flooding in the country may not be enough if adequate measures are not in place to ensure lasting solutions to the problem. He said: “On the issue of flooding, beyond government or individuals coming to the rescue by way of providing shelter, food and other relief items, I think we should look for a permanent solution to put an end to this unfortunate incident. “The solution, from my research, is to dredge the Niger River. Until we do that, we would have to continually do things like these.”

