Obaseki: Dredging River Niger’ll solve perennial flooding

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged the Federal Government to dredge the River Niger as part of measures to prevent the flooding of areas on the banks of the river. The governor made the call during the presentation of palliative items by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Benin City, Edo State. Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said responses to checkmate the consequences of flooding in the country may not be enough if adequate measures are not in place to ensure lasting solutions to the problem. He said: “On the issue of flooding, beyond government or individuals coming to the rescue by way of providing shelter, food and other relief items, I think we should look for a permanent solution to put an end to this unfortunate incident. “The solution, from my research, is to dredge the Niger River. Until we do that, we would have to continually do things like these.”
Buhari, Okowa, Kalu salute Jonathan at 63 for a life of service
President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 63 years today, saying his life of service has brought honour and goodwill to the country. President Buhari, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, by the Special Adviser, Media and […]
Ward congress: Ogun senators petition appeal panel
Two sitting Ogun State senators have petitioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress Appeal Committee over the conduct of the recent ward congresses of the party in the state. Lekan Mustapha from Ogun East and Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West) sent their petitions to the fiveman appeal panel sitting Abeokuta. Chairman of the Appeal committee, […]
Rabies: US bans importation of dogs from Nigeria, 112 countries
The United States of America has tightened surveillance on the country’s livestock sector, banning importation of dogs from Nigeria and 112 other countries. It was disclosed that the sanction was due to Nigeria’s ineffective and faulty dogs’ vaccination system against the prevention of rabies. This disclosure was made in Abuja on Tuesday by the President, […]
