News

Obaseki emerges ED/CEO of Edo erosion, watershed mgt agency

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Dr Tom Obaseki, a Harvard University trained Environmentalist has emerged the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the newly created Edo State Flood, Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (ESFEWMA). Obaseki is currently the Project Coordinator of Edo State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), a World Bank assisted project responsible for flood and gully erosion remediation domiciled in the Ministry of Environment of the Edo State Government. In a letter addressed to Dr. Obaseki, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., said: “I write to inform you that His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved your appointment as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edo State Flood, Erosion and Watershed Management Agency with immediate effect.” Dr. Obaseki provided direction for NEWMAP while he held forte, expertly steering its affairs, which culminated in Edo State placing as the top performing state of the 23 States participating in NEWMAP.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northern govs mourn defunct Gongola ex-gov, Wilberforce Juta

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has expressed sadness over the death of the former governor of the defunct Gongola State and former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Zimbabwe, Wil-  berforce Juta.   Governor Lalong in a statement issued yesterday in Jos by his Director […]
News

Nasarawa gov. appoints Ibrahim Addra as CPS

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has appointed Ibrahim Inuwa Addra as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of the state. Before his appointment, Ibrahim Addra was a state House Correspondent of Channels Tevelevison in Abuja. He was Chief Press Secretary to the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) led administration of Alhaji Aliyu […]
News

Airboy’s “Dance” takes the lead on Lagos’ streets as promoters take notice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Airboy, the Nigerian singer who released his song, “Dance” recently on Oladips Records, has continued his smooth sailing with the Amapiano-laced song.   Having successfully become a feature on radio and TV playlists, the buzz around Airboy is on another level on the streets of Lagos, particularly at Alaba International market.   With audio […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica