Obaseki emerges ED/CEO of Edo erosion, watershed mgt agency

Dr Tom Obaseki, a Harvard University trained Environmentalist has emerged the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the newly created Edo State Flood, Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (ESFEWMA). Obaseki is currently the Project Coordinator of Edo State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), a World Bank assisted project responsible for flood and gully erosion remediation domiciled in the Ministry of Environment of the Edo State Government. In a letter addressed to Dr. Obaseki, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., said: “I write to inform you that His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved your appointment as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edo State Flood, Erosion and Watershed Management Agency with immediate effect.” Dr. Obaseki provided direction for NEWMAP while he held forte, expertly steering its affairs, which culminated in Edo State placing as the top performing state of the 23 States participating in NEWMAP.

