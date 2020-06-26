Obaseki emerges PDP’s consensus candidate

History was yesterday made in Benin, the Edo State capital, as Governor Godwin Obaseki secured a unanimous endorsement of three governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who publicly announced their stepping down for him. The aspirants, who included Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon and Engr. Gideon Ikhine respectively had in their separate speeches declared their decisions to support Obaseki’s candidacy because of what they described as his laudable and landmark achievements, the defeat of god fatherism and to save the nation’s democracy.

With the unanimous resolve of the Aspirants and their show of sportsmanship, it brought to conclusion the weeks of speculations about the possibilities of their stepping down for the governor who was disqualified by his former party, the All Progressives Congress(APC) under the then National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. However, it was a mixed grill for a good number of the over 2, 100 delegates who converged on the Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin to exercise their right to elect a choice candidate to fly the PDP flag ahead of the forthcoming September 19 Governorship election in the state. Following the stepping down of Imasuagbon, Ihama and Ikhine, the delegates later cast their votes in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act after they were accredited by officials of the committee of the Edo 2020 Governorship Primaries headed Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed. In his speech, Ikhine expressed the joy and happiness that Edo State has been returned to the PDP on the saddle at the Dennis Osadebay Avenue government house and that Obaseki’s doggedness and performance has opened the doors to people of the state and members of the party. He said: “I decided to step down so that the PDP vehicle will take us to where we desire.

Governor Obaseki, your coming is a decision of merger of leaders of thought in Edo State.” While extolling the virtues of Governor Obaseki, the aspirant said the governor parades “a strong character capable of bridging the gap between the old and the young,” and urged his supporters to throw their weight behind the policies and programmes of the state government.

