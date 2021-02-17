News

Obaseki: Enumeration exercise’ll address challenges of PLWD

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the Data to Make Edo Great Again (Data to MEGA) exercise would provide the state government with adequate and credible data to plan and meet the needs of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in the state.

The governor, who said this during a virtual meeting with members of the board of trustees of the Network for the Advancement of People with Visible Disabilities (NAPVID), noted that the state government was actively restructuring the state’s public sector to respond to the needs of the 21st century work environment. Obaseki said the government’s effort in tackling issues concerning PWLD would be anchored on pragmatic policies as well as laws to ensure that interventions were sustained over time.

He said the state government would be supporting scholarship packages and rebuilding schools for persons with disabilities as well as providing the needed policy support to ensure an inclusive government. According to him; “As a government, we have always supported Persons Living wWith Disabilities (PLWD).

We are working on ensuring an inclusive government, which would be supported by policy interventions as well as a law. “We have just commenced the Data to MEGA project. We need to ensure that a part of the data being collected is that of people living with disabilities. We want to know who they are, where they are and what they need. This will be essential as we build our social register.

