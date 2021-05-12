Obaseki: Flying for six months without crew members

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki was elected into office for a second tenure of four years at the governorship September 10, 2020 election in Edo State, which he overwhelmingly won. However, the governor has been in the driver’s seat for the past six months, operating just with his deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu and the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie. Francis Ogbuagu reports…

Today (May 12, 2021), the second term of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will be six months old. Incidentally during this time, the state has run with just the governor, his deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, which has been the only appointment by the governor since he returned to the Dennis Osadebay Government House, Benin. Obaseki had dissolved his former cabinet on November 11, 2020 ahead of his inauguration the following day, and all eyes were on him to quickly assemble his kitchen cabinet and hit the ground running, since he was not new to governance in the ‘Heartbeat of The Nation’.

However, six months down the line, Obaseki has been flying without crew members – no commissioners, Special Advisers or even Personal Assistants. The initial buzz, which was later confirmed by some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was that the governor was planning to short change the PDP aborigines, while favouring those that came with him from the party he left to seek a second term – the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki, on November14, 2020, while approving the appointment of Ogie as SSG, said he would be the only political appointment to be made for now; deferring all other appointments to the first week of February, 2021. Expectations were thus high, with those lobbying for appointments, either as SAs, SSAs or commissioners, were making contacts with their godfathers to help them push buttons.

Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed, as the first week of the February “goal post” was again shifted to April. But the fourth month of the year has come and gone with no further announcements made, and now this is May the 6th month with deafening silence still the order of the day from Obaseki. But perhaps in an attempt to prove the naysayers wrong the governor on April14 sent a request to the members of the Edo State House of Assembly, seeking their approval for 15 Special Adviser nominees. The 10-man House of Assembly, was then on a recess and were slated to resume May 10, however, at the behest of the governor’s request, reconvened and approved Obaseki’s SAs’ entreaty.

But since then no formal announcement has been made allocating their portfolios. Defending the governor earlier, the PDP Chairman, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi on December 23, 2020 gave reasons why Governor Godwin Obaseki was yet to reconstitute his cabinet.

The Chairman, while speaking with journalists at a press briefing in Benin City, explained that Governor Obaseki resolved to delay the appointment of his cabinet members because of dwindling revenues occasioned by the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in several months of lockdown and a steep fall in oil price, the mainstay of Nigeria economy. According to him: “Something happened to the economy of the state. If not for the prudent management of resources by the governor, he would have been unable to pay salaries of workers and gratuity of pensioners which are presently being paid.

“There is no way he could have carried on as if nothing happened. Sixty percent of the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account is gone. That is why we said let us look at what we are not doing well. The effects of all these are still haunting us. There is no way he could have continued as if nothing happened before.

“I was shocked a few days ago when they discovered that, in the office of the governor, there were 138 casual workers whom the governor had not seen.” Again, Aziegbemi lamented that the committee members discovered 66 vehicles in the governor’s fleet with 28 drivers while the House of Assembly with just 24 members has over 600 workers. “If we had continued like this, things would have been worse. If not for the prudent management of resources by the governor, he would have been unable to pay salaries of workers and gratuity of pensioners. “There is no way he could have carried on as if nothing happened.

Sixty percent of the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account is gone. That is why we said let us look at what we are not doing well.” Also, the National Vice Chair, Southsouth, of the party, Dan Orbih, said the delay in constituting the cabinet by the Edo State government is not a sign of a divided party in the state. Accord to him: “Not forming an executive cabinet cannot be a product of a divided house, that is purely a decision that lies within the powers of the governor,” He noted that the delay in constituting the cabinet by the Edo Government might not be unconnected with reforms the government was carrying out in the state, especially in the civil service. “And if the on-going reforms are affecting the constitution of the cabinet, I think they have gone very far in the exercise.

“And we are looking forward to hearing from him very soon. So there is nothing like division in the house, the house is quite united.” Orbih also said the ‘quiet’ in the state was “because people felt that the governor should be given time to fulfil his promise to the people”. “If there are things people have detected, if there are things not being done right, let the APC that God has put in the opposition in Edo rise up and say these things,” he added.

But predictably, the opposition APC has continued to mock the PDP for its inability to constitute a cabinet months after Obaseki was sworn in for a second term in office. A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Azebamwan in March accused the PDP of playing the ostrich by being interested in APC’s internal affairs when it could not pilot the affairs of the state. He said: “Edo PDP ostensibly and allegedly won the September 2020 governorship elections and took over the reins of Government in November.

That is four months gone, and counting. No organ of governance is in place, not one single member of the PDP that Godwin Obaseki met in the party is in the government. It is unheard of, and an aberration for a political party to be in power and not be in control of the institutions of government or the instruments of governance. This is the tragic lot of the PDP in Edo State.”

Like this: Like Loading...