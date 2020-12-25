Obaseki, GIZ partner to lift Edo creative industry

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reassured that his government will continue to support the state’s creative industry, providing the enabling environment for the subsector to thrive.

Obaseki, who spoke in Benin City during a virtual Town Hall meeting, noted that with the necessary support and training, the creative industry would contribute significantly to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create employment opportunities for youths.

Obaseki said: “We are working with the German Government through the German Development Agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), who have just supported us with about $500,000, which we matched with our own funds.” Noting that the state government would ensure the utilisation of the fund to build local capacity in the creative industry, the governor, in a report by Obayuwana Bobby Eghosa, noted: “As a government, we have come to the realization that the real issue is not the lack of idea but the capacity to realize these plans.

That’s the standpoint from which we want to engage; on how to make these lofty visions become reality. This can only be done through mutual agreement as the government cannot do it alone. Government only provides the enabling government to make it happen. “We know that Edo people are very creative. We are creating an enabling environment for people to do what they know how to do best. What they really require is capacity building.”

He added that electricity had been provided to drive economic growth in the state, ensuring that businesses in the creative industry are provided with needed infrastructure to succeed. According to him, “we have just connected the CCETCOssiomo Power plant to the old Observer premises. We are also building a hub for the innovative youths in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...