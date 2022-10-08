News

Obaseki greets Muslims, urges prayers for 2023 general elections

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). Obaseki, in a statement, urged Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the success of the 2023 general elections.

He said, “I congratulate Muslim faithful on the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W), as we mark this year’s Eid el-Maulud. “The celebration offers us the opportunity for thoughtful reflection as we prepare for the 2023 general election. “Despite our religious, tribal, ethnicandpoliticalaffiliations, the prophet’s message of peace and good neighbourliness should motivate us all to work together towardsbuildingastrong, united and prosperous Nigeria.” He added, “I also urge Muslim faithful to use the occasion of thecelebrationtoprayforthesuccess of the 2023 general elections. “As a government, we will continue to make policy decisions that reflect our diversity as a people and sustain the peaceful co-existence of all residents in Edo State.”

 

Our Reporters

News

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

News

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

News

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

