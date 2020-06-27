News

Obaseki hails Edo people, assures of victory in guber poll

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his appreciation to the people of the state as well as leaders and members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support in his emergence as the flagbearer of the party.

In a statement, the governor reassured that his administration will continue to pursue programmes and policies aimed at improving the lives of the majority of Edo people. According to Obaseki, “This victory is our collective victory and I urge our people to remain vigilant as we kick-start our campaigns for the main election.
I appeal to you to remain steadfast in your convictions to enable us win the war ahead just as we have won several battles together.” The statement further reads, “My dear people of Edo State, leaders and members of our great party, the PDP, I thank you all for your support and for electing me as the flagbearer of our party in the September governorship election.”

