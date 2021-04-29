Obaseki heads PDP e-registration c’mitte

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has been appointed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) e-registration committee. His Adamawa State counterpart, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is to serve as the Deputy Chairman.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who briefed journalists at the end of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, said other members of the committee include the National Organising Secretary, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Secretary and the National Publicity Secretary.

“Further nominations will be taken from the Board of Trustees, the National Assembly, Forum of State Chairmen as well as the youth and women demography of our party,” Ologbondiyan added.

He disclosed that NEC passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus as well as the member of the National Working Committee (NWC), and cautioned party members “to be wary of agents of distractions and division while praising the effort of the NWC for being focused and purpose driven in piloting the affairs of the party.

Meanwhile, Prince Uche Secondus has threatened a N1 billion suit against former Commissioner of Information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua if he fails to retract and apologise to him for allegation of fraud levelled against him.

Secondus in a letter by his lawyer, Emeka Etiaba, said the allegation portrayed the National Chairman in bad light.

