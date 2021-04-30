News

Obaseki heads PDP e-registration committee

Posted on

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has been named to head the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) eregistration committee, while his Adamawa State counterpart, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is to serve as Deputy Chairman of the committee. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who briefed journalists at the end of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, said other members of the committee include the party’s National Organising Secretary, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary. “Further nominations will be taken from the Board of Trustees, the National Assembly, Forum of State Chairmen as well as the youth and women demography of our party,” Ologbondiyan added. He further disclosed that NEC passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus as well as the member of the National Working Committee (NWC), even as he cautioned party members “to be wary of agents of distractions and division.” He, however, lauded the NWC for being focused and purpose-driven in piloting the affairs of the party.

