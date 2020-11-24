News

Obaseki hinges 1st term success on prudent management, accountability

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has attributed the successes recorded in different sectors of the state economy in his first term in office to the government’s transparency, accountability and prudent management of the state’s resources.

 

According to Obaseki, the deployment of the state’s resources towards healthcare delivery, education sector, industrial and infrastructural projects, among others, in the first four years, led to massive infrastructural development in the state, as well as engendered economic development and improved livelihood of Edo people.

 

The governor, in a statement, however, noted that the prudent management of resources had placed the state as a reference point in the comity of states in terms of financial resources management and good governance.

 

Obaseki, who assured the people that his administration would sustain the gains recorded in the first term, therefore, urged the citizens to pay their taxes regularly in order to enable the government to continue to discharge its responsibilities to the people.

 

He said: "In the last four years, we have shown that there are superior ways of running the government. We have utilized core values such as transparency, accountability, inclusiveness, prudenceandco-governance. Today, we are acclaimed to be a success story in good governance in Nigeria.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Because of our antecedents in managing resources and redefining and deepening the social contract between the government and Edo people, we believe that we will be able to respond to the economic consequences of the pandemic and realise our vision of Making Edo Great Again (MEGA).

