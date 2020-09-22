Politics

Obaseki: If allowed, Tinubu and Oshiomhole would destroy our democracy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, says Adams Oshiomhole and Bola Tinubu constitute a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Obaseki fell out with Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the build-up to the Edo governorship election.

Oshiomhole, who was instrumental in Obaseki’s victory in 2016, became his antagonist.

The former APC national chairman threw his weight behind Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his party’s candidate, who was Obaseki’s major rival in 2016.

A few days to the election, Tinubu, national leader of the APC, did a TV broadcast asking the people of Edo to vote out Obaseki on the grounds that he is a dictator.

But Obaseki won the poll, beating Ize-Iyamu with a clear margin of 84,336 votes.

Speaking on ARISE TV on Tuesday, Obaseki said if nothing is done to clip the wings of Tinubu and Oshiomhole, they will destroy the country’s democracy.

“The challenge with people like Oshiomhole and Ahmed Tinubu is that if they do not accept and change their style and attitude, they pose a big danger to our democracy because they are extra-constitutional players,” Obaseki said.

“They constituted themselves into what they say they are without any constitutional responsibilities and try to overlord themselves over people who have constitutional authority and if we allow them to continue it will destroy our democracy.”

Obaseki also said his statement was personal, but “it is about their role in our democracy”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

It’s not enough to sack NDDC board, probe NASS members, Niger Delta govs –Ndukwe

Posted on Author Olalekan Osiade

Obiaruko Christie Ndukwe is a journalist and President of Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative. In this interview, she speaks on the recent developments in the NDDC and the Senate probe, among other issues. OLALEKAN OSIADE brings excerpts… Your NGO has been in the news lately. Why the interest in issues affecting the NDDC? We are […]
Politics

APC: PGF calls on Buhari, govs. to expedite delivery of electoral promises

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Progressive Governors Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the party to expedite delivery of electoral promises made to Nigerians.   This charge came at the heels of fuel pump price and electricity tariff increase. In a teleconference meeting, the governors also commended the efforts of […]
Politics

We’ve no structure to win Edo election –PDP chieftain

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

A former Director of Communications in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Elder Okharedia Ihimekpen, has said that the PDP in Edo State has no political structure to muscle the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election. The PDP chieftain, who was the Chief Press Secretary to former governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: