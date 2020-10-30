Obaseki: I’m not in govt for fame, money, but to serve

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that politicians should prioritise the vehicle of governance that will benefit the people, adding that political leaders must remain selfless for the country to attain its full potential.

The governor, who spoke in Benin, the state capital, while addressing journalists, said he was not in government to be famous or make money at the expense of ensuring development that would benefit the people.

This was as Obaseki noted that there was the need for a mechanism to be put in place in order to ensure transparency in government, adding that “only a few people in political positions are being held accountable for their decisions and actions while in government.”

The governor said: “I am not in government to make money; I am not in government for fame. I am in government to serve. The youths are the reasons why I am in government. If I cannot serve you, I will quit.

“The issues of better government, proper governance and transparency are what we are emphasising. When we have younger people, who can use technology in government, we will have transparency and accountability, which informed my decision to have many younger people working for my administration. “For things to work well in Nigeria there are structural challenges that we must fix. Let us not gloss over the cracks. Let us go to the foundation and begin to fix the conditions because the cracks are expanding so wide.”

