Obaseki inaugurates 22-man panel

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State yesterday inaugurated a 22-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the #EndSARs protest in the state and country at large. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel has representatives of all the security agencies, among other members.

It is headed by retired Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe. According to Obaseki, the panel is expected to look into the circumstances surrounding what has happened as a consequence of the demonstration in Edo over the last few weeks. “As you are all aware, our youths in the state have been protesting in the streets.

“The youths across the country have been protesting against the high-handed operation of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). “Our youths have been demanding an end to all forms of police brutality; injustice and arbitrariness meted out by the SARS.

“They have also been demanding for a reform in the police, justice and restitution for the victims who have been affected by SARS brutality. “Edo government fully agrees with the yearnings and the reforms in the Nigeria Police Force, as it is a requirement and a necessity if we are going to have a better Nigeria. “A better managed police force will be of a great benefit to the government and people of Edo.

