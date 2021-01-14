News

Obaseki inaugurates FG’s ESPWP in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated the Federal Government’s Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPWP) in the state, where no fewer than 18,000 youths are expected to be beneficiaries. The Extended Special Public Works Programme is an initiative of the Federal Government to empower 774,000 unemployed youths across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Edo State Government House and Protocol, Mrs. Julie Olatunji, reiterated the commitment of the state government to support initiatives that would empower more youths in the state. While noting that youth empowerment remained topmost priority of the state government, he said: “We have promised that more than 50 per cent of the youths will make up our new cabinet and we are committed to that. We have done a lot of programmes to empower youths, while other programmes are still ongoing to give others the opportunity to be gainfully employed and empowered.”

Obaseki, therefore, urged the beneficiaries of the programme to continue with the enthusiasm that qualified them for the selection and be responsible in the discharge of their duties. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who was represented by Sunday Okpaise, tasked the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gestures of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration by discharging their assignments diligently throughout the three months duration of the programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom urges EFCC to probe multi-million naira RUGA contracts

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Don’t accept Water Resources Bill – Soyinka   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate how huge sums of money released by the Federal Government for the establishment RUGA settlement in the state and other states of the federation were spent.   It will be […]
News

Killing of black man by guards at Brazil supermarket sparks protests

Posted on Author Reporter

    The brutal killing of a black man at the hands of two white security guards outside a supermarket has sparked outrage across Brazil. The killing happened on Thursday, the eve of Black Consciousness Day, and spurred anti-racism protests on Friday. Footage showed Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, 40, being repeatedly punched in the face […]
News

Ikpeazu summons ASUP, others’ leadership over polytechnics’ 30-month unpaid salary

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Worriedbyseeming intractable wage challenge of the state’s polytechnic in Aba, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday directed convocation of a 3-day summit with a view to finding lasting solution to unpaid salaries and other issues plaguing the institution.   The institutions union leaders had threatened to take the state government to the Human Rights Commission over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica