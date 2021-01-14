Obaseki inaugurates FG’s ESPWP in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated the Federal Government’s Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPWP) in the state, where no fewer than 18,000 youths are expected to be beneficiaries. The Extended Special Public Works Programme is an initiative of the Federal Government to empower 774,000 unemployed youths across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Edo State Government House and Protocol, Mrs. Julie Olatunji, reiterated the commitment of the state government to support initiatives that would empower more youths in the state. While noting that youth empowerment remained topmost priority of the state government, he said: “We have promised that more than 50 per cent of the youths will make up our new cabinet and we are committed to that. We have done a lot of programmes to empower youths, while other programmes are still ongoing to give others the opportunity to be gainfully employed and empowered.”

Obaseki, therefore, urged the beneficiaries of the programme to continue with the enthusiasm that qualified them for the selection and be responsible in the discharge of their duties. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who was represented by Sunday Okpaise, tasked the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gestures of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration by discharging their assignments diligently throughout the three months duration of the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...