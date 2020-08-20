News

Obaseki inaugurates Ohordua-Emu Bridge, Iselu-Okaigben road

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated the Ohordua- Emu Bridge, connecting the Ohordua in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state to other communities in the state. The governor also inaugurated the 5.3km Iselu-Okaigben Road in Ewohimi, Esan South East LGA in furtherance of his administration’s drive to boost economic activities and enhance the well-being of the people of Edo State.

The commissioning of the bridge, which took place during the PDP wardto- ward campaign in Edo Central Senatorial District ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state, was performed by Senator Odion Ugbesia on behalf of the governor.

He thanked Governor Obaseki for the project, which he described as the “testimony bridge,” saying the governor had performed excellently well across all sectors of the state, even as the Senator noted that the bridge was a testimony to the sterling performance of the Obaseki-led administration. He, therefore, notedthatthe bridge would go a long way to openuptheareaforeconomic activities and development.

A PDPchieftaininWard2in Ewohimi, Ken Imasuangbon, who also inaugurated the Iselu-Okaigben Road on behalf of the governor, however, expressed gratitude to Governor Obaseki’s administration for the road project, which he said, would open up the area for both agricultural and other economic activities.

Our Reporters

