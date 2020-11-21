Obaseki insists on 10pm to 6am curfew

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged security agencies in the state to reinforce the existing 10pm to 6am curfew imposed to check the activities of hoodlums and criminals following the hijack of the #EndSARS protests in the state. Obaseki spoke yesterday when he received the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, at the Government House, Benin City. The visit was to inform the governoronplansbythemilitary toembarkonaseven-dayheightenedsecurityoperationtofishout criminal elements in the state. The governor, who thanked the Chief of Army Staff and other senior security officers for refusing to be compromised and ensured that Edo had a free, fair and credible election, said their actions have saved and sustained democracy in the State and Nigeria.

