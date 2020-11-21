Obaseki insists on 10pm to 6am curfew

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged security agencies in the state to reinforce the existing 10pm to 6am curfew imposed to check the activities of hoodlums and criminals following the hijack of the #EndSARS protests in the state. Obaseki spoke yesterday when he received the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, at the Government House, Benin City. The visit was to inform the governoronplansbythemilitary toembarkonaseven-dayheightenedsecurityoperationtofishout criminal elements in the state. The governor, who thanked the Chief of Army Staff and other senior security officers for refusing to be compromised and ensured that Edo had a free, fair and credible election, said their actions have saved and sustained democracy in the State and Nigeria.
Related Articles
The Hague and oblique actors of bloodshed in Nigeria
Those searching for the freest people on earth, should come to Nigeria. In this most populous black nation, even prominent citizens refuse regulation by any standard of morality and laws. And examples of such abnormalities would full a basket and overflow, like the blessings of Jehovah God! Nigeria is democratically governed now. But it is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Adeboye, Olumakaiye berates FG for unleashing hardship on Nigerians
Revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, have decried the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to increase the pump price of fuel and the hike in electricity tariff, in the country. While speaking at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Trump responds to claims he deliberately played down coronavirus outbreak
Donald Trump has defended his approach in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic following claims he admitted he was playing down the US outbreak. According to Rage, a new book by journalist Bob Woodward, the US president appeared to understand the threat of COVID-19 as he was telling the nation it was no […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)