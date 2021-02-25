News

Obaseki inspects Edo Inland Dry Port, as state sets to create 30,000 jobs

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday inspected the Edo Inland Dry Port in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, to assess the level of progress of work as the port is designed to accelerate socio-economic transformation of the state. This was as he said that his administration would create the enabling environment for the port to operate and thrive, adding that “this is a viable and landmark project that needed patience, determination and a lot of conviction in achieving the set goals.”

“I congratulate you on the job done so far in achieving the dream of Inland Dry Port in Edo State,” the governor added, even as he further noted that the state government would leverage on the agricultural benefits of the project for the socio-economic development of the state. Obaseki added: “We have a database of farmers in the state. We will encourage them to produce more since they will benefit from the Dry Port project.

I am here to see for myself and have a mental picture of what we are trying to achieve. The role of the state government is to create a peaceful atmosphere and enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.” Meanwhile, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantique Marine and Engineering Services Ltd (AMES), Mr. Charles Akhigbe, an engineer, said that when completed, the port would be able to take 20,000 containers at any time.

“Edo State can export 56 million kg of agricultural products monthly and the state will make N70 million monthly from the operations at the port,” he said, stressing that the Inland Dry Port is focused on job creation. “The feasibility and viability study on the project is optimistic. It will create 30,000 jobs in the next three years,” Akhigbe said, adding that the project would further drive agricultural development of the state

