Obaseki inspects road projects

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inspected ongoing road projects, including Textile Mill Road, Technical College Road and 19 Street along Adolor College Road, in Benin metropolis, reassuring his administration’s commitment to developing road infrastructure in the state. Obaseki was accompanied on the inspection tour by the Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha; Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management, Sarah Esangbedo Ajose Adeogun and Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, among other members of the State Executive Council. Among the projects inspected include ongoing construction of road and drainage along Textile Mill Road; 3km Technical College Road; 1.9km adjoining roads around the Government Science and Technical College, and 12.4km Adolor College Road in Egor LGA.
Gbajabiamila seeks special attention for NIPSS
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed concern over the dwindling recognition of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). Gbajabiamila said being important and strategic to national development through its core mandates, the institution should not lack all the required assistance it can get towards the attainment of […]
Enugu 2023: Ekweremadu’s senatorial district bids for guber position
Stakeholders from Enugu West senatorial district yesterday declared that it was the turn of the district to produce the next governor of the state in 2023 when the current Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from Enugu North senatorial district, would exhaust his two terms of eight years in office. The stakeholders made the demand in […]
Taking breakfast after 8.30am raises diabetes risk
United States (U.S.) researchers have said that consuming breakfast after 8.30am may have a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes. According to the results of a new study, eating in the early morning hours was associated with lower insulin resistance and lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. The study was to be presented at the […]
