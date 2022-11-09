Obaseki inspects road projects

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inspected ongoing road projects, including Textile Mill Road, Technical College Road and 19 Street along Adolor College Road, in Benin metropolis, reassuring his administration’s commitment to developing road infrastructure in the state. Obaseki was accompanied on the inspection tour by the Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha; Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management, Sarah Esangbedo Ajose Adeogun and Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, among other members of the State Executive Council. Among the projects inspected include ongoing construction of road and drainage along Textile Mill Road; 3km Technical College Road; 1.9km adjoining roads around the Government Science and Technical College, and 12.4km Adolor College Road in Egor LGA.

