Obaseki kicks off campaign in Edo North, receives royal blessings

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday kicked off his re-election campaign in Akoko Edo Local Government Area in Edo North Senatorial District, with a promise to build on the good foundation his administration laid in the last three years and eight months.

The governor, however, paraded his administration’s achievements, post- COVID-19 development blueprint for Edo people, saying the economic blueprint would address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Receiving the governor in his palace, the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, offered prayer to God to guide the governor and bless his plans for the state. “We pray that God will guide you in all your ways. You should not be discouraged in advising the youths against violence and political thuggery because the era of violence and thuggery is gone,” the Otaru said.

Meanwhile, Obaseki said that with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the people needed a leader with focus, and one that is genuinely concerned about the wellbeing of the people of the state. On agriculture, the governor said that production of food must be improved and taken more seriously as farming would be a priority in view of the dwindling resources from Abuja.

He said: “What you have seen in the last three years and eight months is small compared to what we have planned for our second term. We have the experience that our opponent does not have.

“Our radical reforms have given us a solid foundation to build on. We will tackle security challenges in the state.” The governor, who assured that his administration would not disappoint the people who have stood by him since his assumption of office, however, added: “I am seeking re-election because we have started a revolution of development in the last three years and eight months to make governance relevant to Edo people.

“We pay civil servants and pensioners on time because we have prioritised their well-being and have trained our teachers to be digital compliance, and now our children are learning well. We have improved on infrastructure in Igarra land and we would do more.”

