News

Obaseki kicks off campaign in Edo North, receives royal blessings

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday kicked off his re-election campaign in Akoko Edo Local Government Area in Edo North Senatorial District, with a promise to build on the good foundation his administration laid in the last three years and eight months.

 

The governor, however, paraded his administration’s achievements, post- COVID-19 development blueprint for Edo people, saying the economic blueprint would address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Receiving the governor in his palace, the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, offered prayer to God to guide the governor and bless his plans for the state. “We pray that God will guide you in all your ways. You should not be discouraged in advising the youths against violence and political thuggery because the era of violence and thuggery is  gone,” the Otaru said.

 

Meanwhile, Obaseki said that with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the people needed a leader with focus, and one that is genuinely concerned about the wellbeing of the people of the state. On agriculture, the governor said that production of food must be improved and taken more seriously as farming would be a priority in view of the dwindling resources from Abuja.

 

He said: “What you have seen in the last three years and eight months is small compared to what we have planned for our second term. We have the experience that our opponent does not have.

 

“Our radical reforms have given us a solid foundation to build on. We will tackle security challenges in the state.” The governor, who assured that his administration would not disappoint the people who have stood by him since his assumption of office, however, added: “I am seeking re-election because we have started a revolution of development in the last three years and eight months to make governance relevant to Edo people.

 

“We pay civil servants and pensioners on time because we have prioritised their well-being and have trained our teachers to be digital compliance, and now our children are learning well. We have improved on infrastructure in Igarra land and we would do more.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP Reps threaten to impeach Buhari over corruption, insecurity  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has said it will commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari if the “calculated blackmail” against the National Assembly and insecurity in the country is not checked. The caucus, in a statement issued on Monday by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, gave a four-week ultimatum […]
News

A’Ibom PDP is a model of Party Politics in Nigeria, Says Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  … Tasks new Party Leadership on Dedication, Loyalty Governor Udom Emmanuel, the Akwa Ibom State leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that his party is a model to be emulated by all others across Nigeria. The governor made the remark at the state-owned international stadium, Nest of Champions, while commending the […]
News

Kidney dysfunction raises risk for premature births

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Canada said that women with pre-pregnancy kidney dysfunction, especially women with chronic kidney disease, are at increased risk of preterm (premature) birth and other complications. These are the results of a new research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ). Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: