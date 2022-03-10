Obaseki kicks off EdoBEST Programme in 379 junior schools

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has trained and de-ployed 3,000 new teachers under the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (EdoSTAR) Fellows Programme into the basic education schools across the state. The training and deployment are in line with the government’s plan to improve learning outcomes, digitalise education and expand the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme to junior secondary schools in the state. According to the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Universal Education Board, Mrs. Eyita Ozavize Salami, the deployment followed a six-week intensive training of junior secondary school teachers geared at implementing the Edo- BEST programme in the schools. Salami noted that to mark the conclusion of these training and the commencement of the EdoBEST methodology of teaching in 379 new schools across the state, a graduation ceremony has been scheduled to take place tomorrow, March 11, adding that the ceremony will officially kick-off the implementation of the disarticulation of junior secondary schools in the state.
