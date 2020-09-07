Obaseki lauds Edo people, dedicates success of ward-to-ward campaign to God

Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has rounded off his ward-to-ward reelection campaign across the 192 wards in the state, expressing his gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support during the campaign rallies.

The governor, who rounded off the rallies at the weekend in his home ward, Oredo Ward 4, dedicated the success of the five weeks rally to God, urging the electorate to come out en masse on September 19, 2020 to vote for the PDP.

According to him, “For the past five weeks, we have been campaigning from one ward to the other. We went through the 192 wards in the state. We started from Edo North Senatorial District and went through all the wards.

“We want to start by thanking God Almighty because it is only God that can make it possible. It is only Him that saw us through, as we drove through all the 192 wards.

“We traveled thousands of kilometers, sometimes in very difficult terrains and not one incident recorded; not one accident. We give thanks to Almighty God. “This experience I believe is new in Edo politics. We cannot continue to play politics in the year 2020 like it was played in 1999.

Like this: Like Loading...