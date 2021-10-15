Obaseki lauds Ekiti gov over infrastructure devt

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday applauded his Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi for his government’s infrastructure development and quality leadership drive. Obaseki, who spoke in Ado Ekiti at the inauguration of the Water Corporation Headquarters built by the state government in partnership with the World Bank, congratulated Ekiti people for having Fayemi as their governor. Fayemi said the World Bank assisted project was part of the projects executed under the $50million grant to Ekiti by the bank.

Obaseki said: “Ekiti is lucky; you don’t know how lucky you are to have the kind of governor God has given you. “Ekiti is not a big state. You are not even rich, but you have the greatest resource any nation can have, which is human resource. “Governor Fayemi is not only leading Ekiti people well, he is leading all the governors well as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. “In Edo, we were reviewing COVID-19 issues recently and we realised that Ekiti has the highest number of vaccinated persons in Nigeria and this gave us an insight into what is happening in the health sector in Ekiti.”

