News

Obaseki lauds Ekiti gov over infrastructure devt

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday applauded his Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi for his government’s infrastructure development and quality leadership drive. Obaseki, who spoke in Ado Ekiti at the inauguration of the Water Corporation Headquarters built by the state government in partnership with the World Bank, congratulated Ekiti people for having Fayemi as their governor. Fayemi said the World Bank assisted project was part of the projects executed under the $50million grant to Ekiti by the bank.

Obaseki said: “Ekiti is lucky; you don’t know how lucky you are to have the kind of governor God has given you. “Ekiti is not a big state. You are not even rich, but you have the greatest resource any nation can have, which is human resource. “Governor Fayemi is not only leading Ekiti people well, he is leading all the governors well as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. “In Edo, we were reviewing COVID-19 issues recently and we realised that Ekiti has the highest number of vaccinated persons in Nigeria and this gave us an insight into what is happening in the health sector in Ekiti.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

No long vacation for judges in Lagos state this year –CJ

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kareem Alogba, yesterday said that Judges of the High Court of Lagos State will not go on long vacation this year. Justice Alogba disclosed this while speaking at the valedictory court session held in honour of Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson, who retired from the Lagos Bench June 27, having attained the […]
News

Obasanjo, EKSU VC honoured in Cameroon

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun, were recently honored in Cameroon alongside other prominent individuals. A press release by the head Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the Institution, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, which was released yesterday, stated that the […]
News Politics

2023: We’re working to unify force – PDP govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  The governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) say they are working together for the party to present a unified force in the 2023 general elections. Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, disclosed this on Wednesday night while briefing newsmen after the forum meeting held in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica