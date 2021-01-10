News Top Stories

Obaseki lauds judges, says verdict ‘victory for truth, rule of law’

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta and Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Jubilation erupted among members of the ruling Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and the state government yesterday over Federal High Court Abuja’s dismissal of alleged certificate forgery case filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Edobor Williams.

 

Delivering his judgement, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, held that the plaintiffs failed to prove their claim that Obaseki forged his academic certificates that he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the September 19, 2019 governorship election in the state.

 

The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Mr. Chris Nehikhare in Benin the state capital noted that the court verdict “is a testimony to the fact that this government was enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God.”

 

Also, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday hailed the ruling of the Federal High Court.

 

The governor, in a statement, said the judgement is a triumph of the rule of law and a testament to the fact that truth would prevail ultimately no matter how vehemently detractors push lies in the face of incontrovertible evidence.

 

The party at the national level also celebrated the victory in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary; Kola Olagbondiyan described the victory as triumph of justice.

The party added that the judgement was a seal on Governor Obaseki’s landslide victory as the clear choice of the people at the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

 

“Indeed, the instant jubilation on the streets of Edo State at the news of the judgement is a resounding testimony that justice has been upheld and that Governor Obaseki’s election was in line with the wishes and aspiration of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo state.

“Unarguably, Governor Obaseki was reelected because of his manifest patriotism and dedication to duty as demonstrated in his unwavering zeal towards the development of his state and the empowerment of his people,”

 

PDP stated. The party commended the judiciary for upholding justice on the case and urged Obaseki to continue in his selfless service to the people; “for which the party and its elected and appointed public officers are known across the country and beyond.”

 

Meanwhile the State chapter of the APC said it will appeal the judgment. Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Col David Imuse (rtd) made this known yesterday.

 

Imuse, while reacting to the judgement, through a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Chris Azebamwan said the party’s legal team would immediately move to study the judgement and file an appeal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kalu, Nkole, others raise the alarm over Abia, C’River’s deplorable boundary

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

S enate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed concern over the incessant boundary clashes between the Isu Community in Arochukwu council area of Abia State and their Utuama neighbours in Biase council of Cross River State, which had claimed many lives and property.     […]
News

Kankara: Provide adequate security for schools, NUT tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Relieved over the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has called for adequate protection and security in all schools nationwide. National President of the NUT, Nasir Idris, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Katsina State, Katsina State, Aminu […]
News

COVID-19: Senate recommends 4-month travel ban for airport security violators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Worried by the flagrant disobedience to laid down guidelines by some state governors, the Senate has called for blacklisting of VIPs, and others who flouts COVID-19 protocols from Nigerian airports. The apex legislative body urged that any Nigerian who deliberately failed to adhere to the all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica