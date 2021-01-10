Obaseki lauds judges, says verdict ‘victory for truth, rule of law’

Jubilation erupted among members of the ruling Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and the state government yesterday over Federal High Court Abuja’s dismissal of alleged certificate forgery case filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Edobor Williams.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, held that the plaintiffs failed to prove their claim that Obaseki forged his academic certificates that he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the September 19, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Mr. Chris Nehikhare in Benin the state capital noted that the court verdict “is a testimony to the fact that this government was enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God.”

Also, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday hailed the ruling of the Federal High Court.

The governor, in a statement, said the judgement is a triumph of the rule of law and a testament to the fact that truth would prevail ultimately no matter how vehemently detractors push lies in the face of incontrovertible evidence.

The party at the national level also celebrated the victory in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary; Kola Olagbondiyan described the victory as triumph of justice.

The party added that the judgement was a seal on Governor Obaseki’s landslide victory as the clear choice of the people at the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

“Indeed, the instant jubilation on the streets of Edo State at the news of the judgement is a resounding testimony that justice has been upheld and that Governor Obaseki’s election was in line with the wishes and aspiration of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo state.

“Unarguably, Governor Obaseki was reelected because of his manifest patriotism and dedication to duty as demonstrated in his unwavering zeal towards the development of his state and the empowerment of his people,”

PDP stated. The party commended the judiciary for upholding justice on the case and urged Obaseki to continue in his selfless service to the people; “for which the party and its elected and appointed public officers are known across the country and beyond.”

Meanwhile the State chapter of the APC said it will appeal the judgment. Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Col David Imuse (rtd) made this known yesterday.

Imuse, while reacting to the judgement, through a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Chris Azebamwan said the party’s legal team would immediately move to study the judgement and file an appeal.

