Sports

Obaseki mourns death of ex-Edo sports commissioner, Brown Ebewele

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has mourned the passing of former Edo State Sports Commissioner, Brown Ebelewe.

 

Ebewele, whose death was reported at the weekend was an Olympian and former National Champion and was part of the Edo delegation to the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival, which held in Benin Obaseki, who bemoaned the tragic loss, said Ebewele’s passing was painful, as he still had a lot to offer Edo State and the country in general.

 

According to Obaseki: “I am saddened by the news of the passing of seasoned sportsman and sports administrator, who made indelible contributions to the development of sports in the old Bendel State and also in Edo State.

 

“Ebewele was a rare gem and through his talent, made a name for himself, as he was fondly called “the jujuman” as a result of his impeccable sports talent.

 

“With huge success as an athlete with many laurels to his name and the credit of the state, he transitioned to become an outstanding sports administrator, serving as a Commissioner for Sports in Edo State.”

 

The governor said the death was even more painful because the state needed Ebewele’s experience in deepening the ongoing reforms in sports administration in the state

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

