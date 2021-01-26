News

Obaseki mourns ex-AGF, Abdullahi

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday expressed grief over the death of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abdullahi Ibrahim (SAN). Obaseki, in statement, described the late legal icon as an unrelenting patriot, noting that he would be remembered as a detribalised Nigerian and a lover of peace and progress.

 

The statement read in part: “It was with a heavy heart that I received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim (SAN), a friend of our dear state and consummate legal luminary.

 

“An unrelenting patriot, Alhaji Ibrahim lent him  to causes that quelled strife and conflict, deploying his expertise to bring people together.

 

“From his interventions in settling boundary disputes to his stint as Minister, to his time at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, he went about his duties with tact and finesse, meticulously contributing to Nigeria’s development, promoting enterprise and peace with a disarming charm.

 

“We would continue to remember him as a detribalised Nigerian and a lover of peace and progress.”

 

The statement added: “On his numerous state and national assignments, he served with equanimity and stood on the side of justice and fairness.

 

Some of these assignments include roles as Commissioner for Education in the old Kwara State (1973) in the cabinet of Brigadier General David Bamigboye; Federal Minister of Education, Science and Technology; Minister of Transport and Aviation (1984-1985) in the cabinet of General Muhammadu Buhari and as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (1997-1999) in the cabinet of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

 

“We particularly condole Alhaji’s Partners in Chambers, Adetunji Oyeyipo (SAN) and Rotimi Oguneso (SAN), who under the leadership of their principal, have been and continued to stand on the side of the Edo people in the multifarious litigations that have continued to be brought in the desperate attempt to thwart the democratic will of the Edo people.”

