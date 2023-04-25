Obaseki Mourns Renowned Journalist, Peter Enahoro

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has mourned the passing of foremost journalist, Peter Enahoro, describing him as a ‘national treasure’.

New Telegraph reports that Obaseki in a statement issued on Tuesday, also described the deceased as a man who has made an insightful and critical commentary on the Nigerian nation.

According to Obaseki, Enahoro is a quintessential columnist who made a lasting imprint on journalism practice in Nigeria and internationally.

Obaseki added that the famous journalist will be remembered for his charm and candor as well as his commitment to a society with a free, just, and vibrant press, where everyone is free to express their opinion without let.

He said, “I am deeply pained by the news of the passing of renowned journalist and scribe, Peter Enahoro, self-styled ‘Peter Pan’ in his newspaper column, where he made insightful and critical commentary on the Nigerian nation and its march to a free, fair and just society.

“Pa Enahoro, who hails from Uromi, in Edo State, was sired by a lineage of politically-conscious parents and as he grew older, he made a lasting imprint on journalism practice in Nigeria and internationally.

“He ventured into journalism at an early age and rose rapidly to the highest positions in the field in the 1960s, becoming the Editor of Sunday Times at 23 years and then Editor of Daily Times in 1966.

“Pa Enahoro conquered the local scene and launched an impressive international journalism stint that heavily impacted how the outer world views and understands the complexities of Nigeria today.

“He can be rightly described as a national treasure, who secured his place in history in the feisty early years of Nigeria’s nationhood. Working as a newspaper editor, he spared none of the Premiers of Nigeria’s three regions at the time in his satirical pieces.

“Pa Ehanoro later went into self-imposed exile for about 13 years, during which time he worked at reputable international publications, bringing issues bedevilling Nigeria to the attention of the global community.

He further explains “He was a cerebral journalist, who deployed his intellect in the service of the country, providing and nurturing the space for healthy debates on national policies that impact the lives of the people.

“One can rightly say that his engagements were a labour of love for the development of Nigeria and the vibrant press in the country today owes much of its credit to Pa Enahoro’s bold and courageous skill with the pen to hold those in power to account for their deeds.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I express my sincere condolences to the Enahoro family, the Nigeria press, and all admirers of the great ‘Peter Pan’ and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” He concluded.