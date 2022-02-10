Sports

Obaseki names Yusuf Ali as head Edo Sports

…Ilaboya, Akpata also make list of board members

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the composition of the Board of the Edo State Sports Commission, with former national athlete, Yussuf Alli, as the chairmannominee for the board. In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the nominees for the board’s chairman and members have been forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly. The names of the member-nominees include Hon. Frank Ilaboya, Mrs. Anehita Emeya, Barr. Osayaba Osareren, Dr. Emmanuel Igbinosa, Mr. Asue Ighodalo and Mr. Uyi Akpata. According to Ogie: “The Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved the compositionof theBoardof theEdo State Sports Commission. “The names of these nominees have been forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for confirmation.”

 

