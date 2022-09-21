Obaseki: Nigerians may shock political class, parties in 2023

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday predicted doom for politicians and parties in the 2023 elections over poor governance and inefficiency. He called on political leaders to step up and assuage the pains of Nigerians on many fronts or expect a surprise from the electorate.

Obaseki, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said Nigerians are fed up with the inefficiencies and failures of government officials and other representatives and will reject the same if nothing is done to change the narrative.

The governor said: “I am sure that we are all watching the development in the country very closely, particularly the evolving political development. It’s clear now that Nigerians are getting fed up with the government and those that represent them in government.

We can see that in their reactions in social media and where their actions and emotions are headed. “For us as a government and representatives of our people, we would be hurting ourselves if we ignore the changes that are coming and believe that things are still the same.

We will all be shocked as we are beginning to see. “People are now beginning to realise that they need to demand more from people in government and those managing their resources and commonwealth; people will go out to vote their choice or interests.”

He added: “No political party today can beat its chest and say they will win or have a clear victory in the next election in the country. “People are watching and the only reason why people will leave their houses to polling units is that there is a reason to either vote for or against something.

“If they have not benefited, they are not likely to come out on Election Day.” The governor further warned, “People will ask questions saying: you have not done what you promised us, you have not delivered; people will react.

