Obaseki, Okowa, Wike, others eulogise Makinde’s mother, Abigail

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States counterparts, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Nyesom Wike and Udom Emmanuel respectively, on Friday, joined other eminent Nigerians to pay their last tribute to late Mrs. Abigail Makinde, mother of Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde. Other governors who graced the burial ceremony of Mrs. Abigail Makinde in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital are Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos), Mr. Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Alhaji Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Some of the dignitaries from Edo State at the event include Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Aziegbemi; National Vice Chairman, PDP South South, Chief Dan Orbih; former Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Osaro Idah and former Senator, Edo Central, Senator Odion Ugbesia, among others.

