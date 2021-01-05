Obaseki opens defense in certificate forgery suit today

Court strikes out suit challenging Ize-Iyamu’s nomination

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will today, at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, open his defense in the alleged forgery of his University of Ibadan degree certificate.

His former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, had dragged Obaseki to court for allegedly forging the university certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of his educational qualification.

Other defendants in the suit are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and INEC. Presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, yesterday, adjourned hearing in the suit till today for Obaseki, who is one of the defendants, to open his defense, shortly after APC closed its case after calling six witnesses amongst who are two Associate Professors who graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1978 and 1979.

The court had, at its last sitting on Thursday December 31, 2020, adjourned till Monday for the cross examination of the fourth plaintiffs’ witness, one Raphael Onwuzuligbo, a retired Police officer and a forensic document examiner. At Monday’s hearing, Onwuzuligbo told the court how he was engaged by one Faithful Steward to examine some documents relating to the certificate of Governor Obaseki been contested.

During cross examination, he admitted not knowing the origin of the documents sent to him for examination, but stated that the documents are Certified True Copy (CTC) on Obaseki’s certificates.

He said his findings showed that there is a difference in the certificate of one of the witnesses, Dr. Emmanuel Balogun and that of Obaseki. The fifth and sixth witnesses, Mr. Gabriel Iduseri and Maikano Asekomhe, in their testimonies, also claimed that Obaseki forged his University of Ibadan certificate going by alleged discrepancies in the CTC documents they said they obtained from INEC. Iduseri, who claimed to be the current Caretaker Zonal Youth leader of APC, however, admitted that he has never seen Obaseki’s original UI certificate.

He also stated that his allegations were based on photocopies from INEC. Similarly, Asekomhe, who claimed to be an Associate Professor of Banking and Finance at the Benson Idahosa University, Benin, Edo State, while admitting he never saw Obaseki’s original certificate, said based on that fact he cannot comment on Obaseki’s certificate.

He, however, tendered his original Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics he obtained from UI in 1978 to support his forgery allegations against the governor.

