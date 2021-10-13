Obaseki: Our e-governance’ll improve service delivery

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration’s adoption of e-governance will improve service delivery across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state. The governor said this after the state government reached an agreement with the management of Zinox Technology Limited for the provision of laptops in support of the transformation of the Edo State Civil and Public Service. He said: “We are transforming the engine room of government, which is our public service; we have developed an e-governance platform to do this.

“We spent the last one year going through our systems, processes and procedures. We are now hiring a new generation of civil servants and are training them and attracting people from the private sector to join the state government to enable us to change our culture of service delivery. “Every civil servant in Edo State will have a minimum of one computer system. We are encouraging civil servants to own a personal computerathomeapartfrom the one in the office.” “Our dream is to transform Edo State into a very modern and progressive state. We can’t do it without the use of technology as a tool. The successes we have made today in the state rests on the superstructure of technology.

