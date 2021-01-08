News

Obaseki: Our reforms’ll drive sustainable development, not personalities

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration will strengthen the state government apparatus and mechanisms to ensure that institutions, not personalities will drive sustainable development in the state.

The governor, in a statement, noted that an essential part of the ongoing civil and public service reforms is to build enduring public institutions that would empower the workforce to deploy technology to enhance better service delivery to Edo people. Obaseki said: “We commenced work for our second term with a comprehensive exercise to strengthen the ability of civil and public servants to deliver service to the people of Edo State.

We are strengthening the processes, functions, institutions and personnel of the public service so that institutions, not personalities will drive sustainable development in Edo today and in years to come.” He, therefore, reiterated the state government’s resolve to provide durable public infrastructure and maintenance culture in government, adding that “we will continue to prioritise development of road infrastructure, public buildings and many projects in our rural areas and urban areas.

The governor urged people of the state to “come together and ensure the success of this administration, stressing: “Your Government can only succeed when we all play our role by fulfilling our own obligations, particularly by paying our taxes.

It is only by paying your taxes that the government can raise the required funds and resources to finance development projects.” According to Obaseki, as part of the promise to bestow the state with a 30- year Master plan, “we have procured the services of experts to begin the process of designing the Urban and Regional Master Plan.

In tandem with the planning process, I will be launching Project Clean and Green Edo, this year. “This project will involve citizen and corporate participation in beautification and planting of trees, particularly in urban areas,” the governor added.

