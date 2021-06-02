Obaseki: Our victory, freedom for Edo people, end to godfatherism

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obasek has said the ruling of the Supreme Court affirming his victory in the September 19, 2020 governorship poll and dismissing the alleged certificate forgery suit against him, signals an end to godfatherism in the state and freedom for Edo people. Obaseki, who spoke to journalists after he was received by a crowd of supporters at the Benin Airport, hailed Edo people for their relentless support for his government. He said: “For us in Edo, this victory means freedom and emancipation; it means that we must rededicate our selves to our people because democracy is all about the people.

“Democracy is not about an individual or godfather. We have defeated the godfather finally in Edo, in our quest to take Edo to where it should be.” The governor continued: “First and foremost, we need to thank God. You are all witnesses to what we have gone through in the last two or three years in our efforts to reposition the politics of Edo state.

“They threw all sorts of trash at us, but by the grace of God, the verdict of the Supreme Court is just the final straw. All the court cases that we have gone through, all the challenges we have faced in the last two years, we have won every one of them”, he noted.

Like this: Like Loading...