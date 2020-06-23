Obaseki: PDP petitions CJN against Justice Obile

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a highly worded petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Tanko, against Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt division.

Justice Obile is the judge handling the petition the seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting Thursday’s PDP governorship primary in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

But PDP wants Justice Tanko to take “immediate disciplinary against Justice E. A. Obile for invidiously assuming jurisdiction and taking sides” in the matter.

The petition, which was signed by Dakzel Longii Shamnas, a staff of the PDP Legal Department, the party argued that Justice Obile would not have assumed jurisdiction of the case knowing that Port Harcourt Division of Federal High Court was chosen to make it impossible for the defendants to appear before the court and to have fair hearing in the matter.

“This is reinforced by the applications for abridgement of time and substituted service as well as the time-bound nature of the primary election,” PDP stated.

According to the party, Justice Obile did not approach the matter with circumspection, arguing that PDP as the principal defendant would be most affected by any order to be made by the court.

“The headquarters of the PDP is in Abuja. The screening of candidates for the gubernatorial election which the plaintiff is complaining of in the suit took place in Abuja. The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is in Abuja.

“On the other hand, the primary election is to take place in Benin City; and the 8th Defendant (Governor Godwin 0baseki) sought to be restrained from contesting the primary election is also based in Benin City.

“Thus, there is no nexus between the facts of this matter and Port Harcourt.

“These facts ought to have been taken into consideration by Hon. Justice E.A. Obile in Iine with the dictates of the extant practice and procedure of the Federal Hugh Court in volatile pre-election matters such as the instant case,” PDP stated.

Like this: Like Loading...