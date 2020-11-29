Obaseki plans N6.1bn to boost civil servants’ capacity

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reform the civil service for optimal performance and efficient service delivery.

He noted that the ongoing reforms in the state’s civil service will bestow workers in the state with tools and skills that stand them out and make for a better worklife balance.

Obaseki, in a statement, noted that his government would commit N6.1 billion to inject requisite skill into the service to drive sustainable development. He said: “We are rebuilding the civil service so that we can energize the engine of government to deliver service to our people. “We have started the process of creating a highperformance civil service.

The John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy is now open and experts have commenced work to review processes and train public servants.

The training will be a continuous one, exposing civil servants to technology and bringing in more people into the service. “We are restructuring government to support, digitally enable and deliver services to our people efficiently.

If you want government policies to succeed, you must strengthen the people and institutions that have the constitutional responsibility to ensure the delivery of those services.

Obaseki continued: “We are undertaking reforms to make the public and civil service of the state to be one of the strongest, if not in the sub-continent but in Nigeria.

“Our target is to make the state’s workforce the envy of all, bestowing the workers with tools and skills that stand them out, make for a better work-life balance and assure better service.”

