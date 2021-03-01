Obaseki pledges commitment to pensioners’ welfare

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state, stating that his government will continue to pursue policies and programmes to enhance the living standard of citizens.

Obaseki gave the assurance during a meeting with the Ambrose Alli University Pensioners Association in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor, who spoke through the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., said that the state government was determined to sustain the drive to ensure that public servants and retirees get what is rightly due them for their service to the state.

He stated that the responsibility of government is to make sure every sector of the state’s economy gets the necessary attention, adding that “Mr. Governor is very passionate about pensions and strongly believes that the government should invest in that area. “What we have done since this administration began is to actually reform the pension system.

This is a motivation for those who are still in service to put in their best in doing their job efficiently.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Ambrose Alli University Pensioners Association, Pastor David Ehichioya, hailed the Obaseki- led administration for its pension reforms as well as its commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...