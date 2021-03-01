Business

Obaseki pledges commitment to pensioners’ welfare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Obaseki pledges commitment to pensioners’ welfare

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state, stating that his government will continue to pursue policies and programmes to enhance the living standard of citizens.

 

Obaseki gave the assurance during a meeting with the Ambrose Alli University Pensioners Association in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

 

The governor, who spoke through the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., said that the state government was determined to sustain the drive to ensure that public servants and retirees get what is rightly due them for their service to the state.

 

He stated that the responsibility of government is to make sure every sector of the state’s economy gets the necessary attention, adding that “Mr. Governor is very passionate about pensions and strongly believes that the government should invest in that area. “What we have done since this administration began is to actually reform the pension system.

 

This is a motivation for those who are still in service to put in their best in doing their job efficiently.”

 

Earlier, the Chairman, Ambrose Alli University Pensioners Association, Pastor David Ehichioya, hailed the Obaseki- led administration for its pension reforms as well as its commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CIBN tasks bankers on digital skills

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged bankers to take advantage of the digital economy to shape the future of the banking industry. President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, made the call at the weekend during the virtual 2020 CIBN Graduates Induction and Prize Awards Day with theme: “Digital Economy: The […]
Business

Addressing high cost of data in Nigeria

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Calls for the reduction in the cost of data recently reached high tempo as the coronavirus crisis forced many to rely on the internet. While the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has been playing an advocacy role in this regard by calling for the price reduction, there is a need to address several other […]
Business

COVID-19: CMSCC donates ambulance to FCTA

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 (CMSCC) has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for assisting the Federal Government combat COVID- 19 in the country. Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, stated this in Abuja on Thursday when she led other members of the committee to donate an ambulance and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica