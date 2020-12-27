Obaseki pledges sustained investment in education, agriculture, others

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reassured that this government will continue to prioritise investment in critical sectors of the state including education, agriculture and infrastructure, among others, to engender sustainable development in the state.

The governor, in a virtual Town Hall meeting, noted that though the government has recorded huge success in various sectors of the state, his administration is committed to sustaining gains in the education and social sectors and providing the needed stimulus to drive food security.

Obaseki said his government has earmarked N20.8 billion for the education sector in 2021 to sustain the gains recorded by the administration in the first term.

According to the governor, the agricultural sector also recorded huge improvement with the incursion of new investors to the state, in furtherance of its vision to make agriculture the mainstay of the state’s economy.

He noted that with the immense role agriculture plays in stimulating the economy and ensuring food security, his government will continue with a number of agriculture support programmes targeted at rural and suburban areas.

“We would also continue the development of agricultural colleges infrastructure to develop a robust manpower to sustain the reforms being undertaken in the sector,” he added

Like this: Like Loading...