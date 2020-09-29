Obaseki pledges to upgrade college, bolster tech education

Plans have been unfolded by the Edo State Government to establish a new technical college in Uzebba in Owan West Local Government Area of the state to boost Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the state.

According to the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, the move was part of strategies by his administration to build a vibrant and solid workforce that will drive the state’s industrial growth.

Obaseki said his administration had in the last four years continued to pursue reforms and policies that ensured the development of critical sectors of the education sector, including basic, tech and tertiary education.

The governor disclosed this when he led his campaign train and party supporters to solicit votes at Ward 9 and 10 in Uzebba, Owan West Local Government Area of the state, where Obaseki expressed the determination his administration to transform the education sector and properly channel the resources of the state towards human capacity development.

“As part of efforts to bolster technical education in the state our administration will upgrade the vocational school in Uzebba to a technical college. The vocational school built by the former President Goodluck Jonathan-led administration will be upgraded to a technical college,” Obaseki added.

Leader of PDP in the Wards, Adelaja Ogun, commended the governor for his administration’s investment in education and other sectors of the state, saying: “A vocational centre was built by former President Goodluck Jonathan but it is yet to be commissioned and put into use. We call on the governor to come to our aid and make the school functional.”

On his part, the Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Frank Ilaboya, applauded the governor’s developmental strides across all sectors of the state, which he said, had gone a long way to positively impact on the lives of the people

