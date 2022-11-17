Obaseki presents N320.35bn 2023 budget to Edo Assembly

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday presented a N320.35 billion budget for the 2023 financial year to the Edo State House of Assembly. The budget represented 44.3 percent increase over the N222 billion budgeted for the year 2022. Presenting the budget, tagged “Budget of Reliance and Transformation” yesterday at the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex, Benin City, the governor said it comprised of N192 billion for capital expenditure and N127.5 billion for recurrent expenditure.

According to him, “the document is informed by the need to “build a resilient and sustainable foundation for the reforms, initiatives and programmes that we have embarked on in the last six years. “Our strategic goal is to utilize manufacturing, technology, agriculture, arts, culture and entertainment as the catalyst to promote sustained investment across all sectors of the Edo economy”.

Obaseki noted that the total projected revenue for 2023 is N300 billion, consisting of N144.26 billion statutory allocation, made up of Value Added Tax (VAT) of N41.2 billion; Capital receipts of 46.1 billion; IGR of N60.4 billion and N4 billion from grants, among others. He added that “The balance of budget will be sourced from development financing and financial institutions”.

