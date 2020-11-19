Obaseki proposes ‘unity template’ to tackle rising tension, COVID-19

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has reassured the people of the state that his administration will continue to pursue policies and projects that will place the state on a sustainable path of economic prosperity and guarantee better livelihood through a ‘unity template.’

The governor, however, called for the support and collaboration of the people of the state, irrespective of religion or political affiliations, to actualise his administration’s vision of Making Edo Great Again (MEGA). Obaseki said: “Together, as a people propelled by a common zeal in pursuit of progress and advancement, there is nothing that we cannot overcome if we have a consensus on how to move our state forward.

What we need is what I call a ‘unity template’ with which to overcome our challenges. “The unity template has the ability to help us respond to the economic consequences of the pandemic, deal with our challenges of insecurity and underdevelopment, and to put us on a path to Making Edo Great Again (MEGA).” “Because of our antecedents in managing resources, redefining and deepening the social contract between the government and Edo people, we believe that despite the problems and challenges we currently face, we shall overcome.”

The governor added: “In the next four years, we will grow our social sector by constantly improving our education, healthcare system, provide social security and safety nets, care for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in the stat, as well as rapidly develop our critical energy, housing, digital and road infrastructure, which provide framework to drive inclusive growth.

“We will build the economy and drive industrialisation, trade and investment; solidify our state’s status as the choice investment destination in the country and exploit agriculture and natural resources by tapping our God-given resources to ensure food security, create wealth and improve the livelihood of our people.”

