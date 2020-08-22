Obaseki receives royal blessings from Irrua monarch, assures sustained devt

The Ogirua of Irrua and Okaigesan of Esan, His Royal Highness (HRH) Williams Momodu II, on Saturday, received candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Comr. Philip Shaibu, in his palace and offered royal blessings for their reelection bid.

The monarch also hailed the governor’s achievements across all sectors of the state, praying that the ancestors of the land guide and protect the governor and his deputy and guarantee their victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Commending the governor for the developmental projects in the area, the traditional ruler noted: “For the work you have done on Ibhore Road, Idumabokhae Royal Palace Road, the building of Usugbenu Technical School, Usugbenu Irrua, Oboh Anakaso Street, Eigbe Street and all other projects done by you in the entire Esan land, we say thank you.”

Acknowledging the governor’s quest to place Edo on a steady path of progress, the monarch said: “Well, I know it is not easy to rule Edo. May Allah continue to bless you and members of your team.”

On his part, Obaseki thanked the royal father for the prayers, assuring him that his administration will consolidate on the work he has done in Esan land. The governor promised to embark on more infrastructural projects in the area, particularly the construction of roads, which he said will lead to the development of Esan land.

He said: “Our goal is to make sure that we energise Irrua. Stable electricity will enable this administration to set up a company or factory to bring employment to the youths of the area.”

Addressing PDP members and supporters in Ujabhole, wards 2 and 3, Obaseki urged eligible voters to vote for the PDP to enable him improve roads, agriculture and electricity, build schools, other infrastructure and ensure adequate water in the area.

“Edo will move forward as our administration will continue to consolidate on our developmental strides in the state. Our government is a government of truth.”

A leader in the ward, Dr. Andrew Eromonsele, thanked the governor for the reconstruction of Utako-Ujabhole Road, noting: “Our wards 2 and 3 are traditionally PDP winning zones and with the strengthening of the PDP family, we promise to bring out very convincing results from the two wards.”