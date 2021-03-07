Obaseki reconciles with Oshiomhole, says no personal grudge with ex-APC Chair

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki at the weekend in Auchi reconciled with his predecessor and godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, admitting that he has no personal grudges against the former All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman.

But dislikes his style of politics. Obaseki disclosed this to journalists in Auchi, Etsako-West Local Government Area of the state, at the Centenary Birthday Thanksgiving of Msgr.

Thomas Oleghe and 18th Canonical Erection Anniversary of the Diocese of Auchi, which held at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. Obaseki, who exchanged greetings with an elbowbump in compliance with COVID-19 preventive protocols, with his predecessor, said they are both sons of Edo with the interest of the state at heart.

The governor said: “I don’t have anything personal against Oshiomhole. I may not like his politics, but he has not done anything personal against me. We all are interacting with the interest of the country and the development of our community at heart.”

The governor also, said the Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was scheduled to hold this Saturday, was postponed due to the local government elections taking place in Delta State.

“The Zonal Congress, which was to hold today has been postponed to Tuesday and it’s a normal routine to satisfy the party’s constitution; there is nothing amiss,” he added.

On his part, Oshiomhole, who was a guest at the event, hailed his successor, Governor Obaseki, describing him as ‘his brother and friend.’ Oshiomhole stated: “Once the Governor speaks, the matter ends.

The Governor knows that pensioners here might not be able to do much, that is why he said every other thing required to complete the hostel of the Catholic School of Nursing and Midwifery in Uzairue, his government will do

Like this: Like Loading...