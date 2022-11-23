News

Obaseki remains fully committed to youth development – Emwanta

Posted on Author   Andrew Iro Okungbowa

 

 

The Edo State Commissioner for Youth and Gender Issues, Andrew Adaze Emwanta, has declared the commitment of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the development and empowerment of youth, in order for them to stay competitive in today’s ever changing world.

Emwanta made this known during a courtesy visit to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state recently.

Speaking to the Corp members, Emwanta noted that the state government under the leadership of Obaseki had made concerted efforts at ensuring a conducive environment for them and assured them of their safety throughout their service year in the state. 

He urged them to take advantage of the different youth empowerment and development initiatives of the governor such as the Edo Tech Park and Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub among other creative platforms provided by the government in order to broaden their skill sets.

The commissioner also noted that these youth schemes demonstrate the devotion of Obaseki to the development of youths in the state.

While the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Abiodun Olubukola, expressed thanks to the commissioner for the visit and extended her appreciation to Obaseki for building the permanent orientation camp, stressing the gesture has gone a long way in making life easy for the Corp members in the camp.

 

 

Our Reporters

