Obaseki sacks security network director, Oboh

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sacked the Director of Edo State Security Network, Emmanuel Oboh, and approved the appointment of Mr. David Olukoga as the new Director of Operations for the security outfit. In a statement, Secre-tary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said David Olukoga is to immediately take over from Emmanuel Oboh. The statement reads: “The Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the immediate disengagement of Emmanuel Oboh, Director of Operations of the Edo Security Network. The disengagement of Em- manuel Oboh takes immediate effect. “The governor has, in his stead, approved the appointment of Mr. David Olukoga as the new Director of Operations, Edo Security Network. He is to take over with immediate effect.” Ogie added, “Oboh has been directed to handover all government property in his possession to the new Director of Operations.”

 

