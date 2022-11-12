Obaseki says Naira redesigning misplaced, waste of resources

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has described the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign the nation’s currency, the Naira as misplaced and a waste of resources. Speaking during a Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Friday, Obaseki who also criticized the management of the nation’s economy by the ruling All Progressives Congress whom he accused of plunging Nigerians into poverty.

“Facts are facts, I say things as they are. The reality today is that, even the authorities themselves have admitted that we have created money that cannot be substantiated by productivity. I don’t think anybody will be in doubt. “I guess the issue for us today is for us to define our priorities.

The question is what we should be doing. Where should we be focused? Why have we not done much in designing a workable policy that would take the majority of our people out of poverty.” He said. According to the governor the situation is very dire saying the country risks having about half of its population slipping to poverty.

