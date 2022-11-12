News

Obaseki says Naira redesigning misplaced, waste of resources

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has described the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign the nation’s currency, the Naira as misplaced and a waste of resources. Speaking during a Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Friday, Obaseki who also criticized the management of the nation’s economy by the ruling All Progressives Congress whom he accused of plunging Nigerians into poverty.

“Facts are facts, I say things as they are. The reality today is that, even the authorities themselves have admitted that we have created money that cannot be substantiated by productivity. I don’t think anybody will be in doubt. “I guess the issue for us today is for us to define our priorities.

The question is what we should be doing. Where should we be focused? Why have we not done much in designing a workable policy that would take the majority of our people out of poverty.” He said. According to the governor the situation is very dire saying the country risks having about half of its population slipping to poverty.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCWD: Group tasks new DG on vulnerable women

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A group of African women has called on the newly appointed Director General of National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, to give priority attention to the plight of the vulnerable women in Nigeria. A of the leader of the group, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said that holistic development of women in Nigeria […]
News

Lagos: 7 suspects arrested for robbery, murder of police sergeant

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested seven suspected armed robbers cum murderers, who were involved in the murder of sergeant Edison Fulman attached to Zone 2, Headquarters on April 14, at Shibiri area of the state. The suspects were identified as Esther Newman, Joel Anaba, Ruben Ude, Chinedu Emenike, Abuchi Peter, […]
News

APC Progressives Women Extols Buni’s Leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has been commended to holding forth inspite of the high tide hitting the party from some quarters. The commendations came from members of Progressives Women Congress who had their National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica