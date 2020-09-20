Top Stories

Obaseki secures highest votes in Edo poll

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has secured the highest votes in the Edo governorship election.

Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas while Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 223,619.

Total votes cast is 550,242 while the total number of valid votes in the election is 537,407, and rejected votes – 12,835.

With the results from all the local government areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obaseki appears to be coasting to victory.

Reporter

